Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

PGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

