Patrick Industries (PATK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $48.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

