Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,545,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,581 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $49,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,436,000 after acquiring an additional 901,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,208,000 after acquiring an additional 865,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,100,000 after acquiring an additional 261,593 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,672,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,227 shares of company stock worth $894,584. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.09%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/parsley-energy-inc-pe-shares-bought-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.