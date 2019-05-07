Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $38,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 70,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,590,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,026,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/parkside-financial-bank-trust-takes-38000-position-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.