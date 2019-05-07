Parkland Fuel (PKI) PT Raised to C$41.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.33.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$41.72 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$30.01 and a 52 week high of C$47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 2.06000004043083 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

