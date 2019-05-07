Parker-Hannifin (PH) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $173.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $225,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,636.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

