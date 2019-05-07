Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $19.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

