Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $820,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/park-avenue-securities-llc-invests-820000-in-vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr.html.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.