PAR Technology (PAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.
Shares of PAR opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.35 million, a P/E ratio of -83.19 and a beta of -0.05. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.53.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
