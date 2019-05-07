PAR Technology (PAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.

Shares of PAR opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.35 million, a P/E ratio of -83.19 and a beta of -0.05. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PAR Technology by 4,825.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PAR Technology by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PAR Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PAR Technology by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

