Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Oxford Square Capital and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.49. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

