Oxford Square Capital Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.49. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oxford Square Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Oxford Square Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

