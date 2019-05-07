Osisko gold royalties (OR) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Desjardins cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

TSE:OR opened at C$13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.08.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$115.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.280000016458487 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -20.51%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

