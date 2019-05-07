Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

