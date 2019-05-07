Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $472-$477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.36 million.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 170,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.35. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,949 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $311,430.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,383,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

