O’Rourke reverses course, rejects big fossil fuel donations

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is currently pledging to not take massive contributions in the fossil fuel sector — an about-face from his run for Senate at Texas last year if he was among the candidates.
O’Rourke announced that he’d signed up a no-donation-over-$200 pledge against oil-and-gas and irrigation company executives and political circles. Environmental activists had pressured the former congressman to create a guarantee.
O’Rourke also said he’d return all donations that he’d received March 14 since launching his own presidential bid.
This story has been corrected to demonstrate that assurance only applies to oil-and-gas and coal industry CEO and PAC contributions above $200, maybe not all contributions in the fossil fuel industry.