Orosur Mining (OMI) Trading Up 19.2%

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) shares were up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.04). Approximately 107,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 46,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

