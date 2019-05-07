Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stake Lowered by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $199.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

