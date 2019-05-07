O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $55,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $259,779,000. FMR LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,741,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $6,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,882,000 after buying an additional 275,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $60,860,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $375.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $258.73 and a 1 year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.05. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $408.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.13.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $1,853,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

