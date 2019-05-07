Oppenheimer Comments on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 3,012.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 164,583 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 533,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 33,768.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 682,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

