Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 937.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 349,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 315,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

