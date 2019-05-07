Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,217,000 after acquiring an additional 312,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 157,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,259,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH stock opened at $191.07 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $169.65 and a 1 year high of $204.83.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-460000-holdings-in-ishares-u-s-healthcare-etf-iyh.html.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.