Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,674,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,570,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,832,000 after acquiring an additional 259,584 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,143,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,149,000 after acquiring an additional 115,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,614,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $512,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,911.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,734 shares of company stock worth $3,896,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

