Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 42,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,159,674.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,449,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,693. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 2.11. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

