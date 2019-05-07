One Group Hospitality (STKS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STKS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.63. One Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.