OFS Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (OFS)

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

OFS Capital stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 21.25%. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

