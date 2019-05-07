Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. 9,823,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,052. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/occidental-petroleum-oxy-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-12-eps.html.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.