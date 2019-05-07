Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. 9,823,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,052. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.
