Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,553,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 95,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,169,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

OXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

