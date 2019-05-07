Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 37,240 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,240 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

