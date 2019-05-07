Nxt (NXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00028607 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00175448 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00022575 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00037852 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

