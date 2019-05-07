NVR, Inc. (NVR) Receives $3,251.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,251.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of NVR and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,613.68 per share, for a total transaction of $65,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $65,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,296.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,009 shares of company stock valued at $55,706,695. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NVR by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $40.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,251.41. 22,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,335.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $39.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 198.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

