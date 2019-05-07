NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 578,282 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $975,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.85. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

