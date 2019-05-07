Nuggets (NUG) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $598.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00372947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00899753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00157513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001262 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

