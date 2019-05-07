NS Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Boeing Co (BA)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 226,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,116,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 668,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $248,782,000 after buying an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $371.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,690 shares of company stock worth $18,420,480 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up from $434.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

