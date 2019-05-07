Norges Bank Invests $1.83 Million in Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 728,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Shares of ASNA stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.84 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

