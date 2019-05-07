Noble Energy (NBL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Noble Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.19.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE:NBL opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.38. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.