Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,865 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

SMG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

