Nice (NICE) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nice from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nice from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Nice has a 52 week low of $95.29 and a 52 week high of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nice will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nice by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after buying an additional 249,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

