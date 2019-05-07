News Corp (NWSA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in News in the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in News by 13.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in News by 543.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in News by 19.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. News Corp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. News’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

