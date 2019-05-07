NetSol Technologies (NTWK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

In other news, Director Naeem Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 476,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,176.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of NetSol Technologies worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

