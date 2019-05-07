Netko (NETKO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Netko has a total market capitalization of $203,833.00 and $0.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netko has traded flat against the US dollar. One Netko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00357030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00902470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00151342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.99 or 0.09453652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Netko Profile

Netko (NETKO) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 7,712,465 coins. Netko’s official website is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

