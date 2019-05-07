NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.00. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $112,533.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

