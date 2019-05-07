NEO 1-Day Volume Tops $317.40 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. NEO has a total market capitalization of $606.53 million and approximately $317.40 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEO coin can now be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00157158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last week, NEO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00374021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00892474 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001214 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00017107 BTC.

NEO Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Tidebit, OKEx, Bitbns, BitMart, Upbit, Switcheo Network, Cryptopia, Koinex, BitForex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Liquid, OTCBTC, Bittrex, DragonEX, Binance, CoinBene, ZB.COM, BCEX, Coinnest, Cobinhood, COSS, BigONE, Ovis, Livecoin, Exrates, Coinrail, Bibox, Allcoin, Bitfinex, LBank, TDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

