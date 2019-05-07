Navient (NAVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Navient has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,806,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Navient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,769,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,602,000 after purchasing an additional 228,392 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Navient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,889,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,046,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

