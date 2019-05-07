National CineMedia’s (NCMI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $574.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.43 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $2,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,542,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 122,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 240.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 355,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

