National CineMedia’s (NCMI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $574.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $10.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $2,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,542,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 122,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 240.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 355,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
