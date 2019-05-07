Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 369,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NANO opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $532,306.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NANO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

