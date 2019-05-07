NAM COIN Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NAM)

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. NAM COIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $425.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAM COIN has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One NAM COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.09491251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001482 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NAM COIN Coin Profile

NAM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. NAM COIN’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins. NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam . NAM COIN’s official website is namchain.net

NAM COIN Coin Trading

NAM COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAM COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAM COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

