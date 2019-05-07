Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Receives $41.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.41.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In related news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,385. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.