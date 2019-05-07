Mueller Water Products (MWA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.