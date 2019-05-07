MTS Systems (MTSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $233.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. MTS Systems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.42-2.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.42-2.72 EPS.
NASDAQ:MTSC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 69,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,384. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
MTS Systems Company Profile
MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.
Recommended Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.