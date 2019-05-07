Motco Has $3.48 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,948,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,466 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,768,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,632,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 585,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

